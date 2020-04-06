Chinese official hopes expansion of China and Iran ties after Coronavirus

Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in a message to Ali Larijani, stated: "Unfortunately, I heard that you have been infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19), so I would like to express my hope for your good health and recovery."

"China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners and will always help each other in difficult times," he said.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress reminded: "We want to further strengthen cooperation with Iran against Coronavirus (COVID- 19) to achieve a joint and definite victory over controlling the spread of this disease."

"Although the spread of COVID- 19 has created temporary problems for the two countries, the two sides' cooperation in combating the disease has deepened the friendly partnership between the two countries. I believe that after the end of the spread of COVID-19, we will witness the further development of friendly cooperation between China and Iran in various fields," Li Zhanshu said.

Iranian Parliament's News Department in a statement on Thursday said that Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.

After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine receiving medical treatment.

