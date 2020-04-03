Pakistani top parliamentary leaders pray for speedy recovery of Larijani

According to an official statement on Friday Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani prayed for speedy recovery and well being of Ali Larijani.

He said that coronavirus outbreak has affected badly the people of Iran adding that Pakistani nation is standing with its Iranian brethren in this time of difficulty.

Sanjrani said that we have to jointly fight this pandemic. He added that people and the government of Pakistan pray for the long life and good health of Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

“We are concerned about the problems of Iranian nation due to this global problem,” said Chairman Senate.

Meanwhile deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday expressed well wishes for Iran Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

He said Mr. Larijani is a close friend of Pakistan and we are concerned about his health. Mandviwalla prayed for speedy recovery of the ailing Speaker.

He praised the efforts of Iranian government in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The deputy Chairman expressed gratitude to the government of Iran for taking care of Pakistani pilgrims.

Majlis' News Department in a statement late on Thursday said that Speaker Ali Larijani has been tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.

After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment.

