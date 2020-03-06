Pakistan’s Senate Chairman hails Iran’s efforts against coronavirus

According to a statement the Senate Chairman made the remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him at the Parliament House.

Sanjrani expressed solidarity with Iran on his behalf and on behalf of the parliament, people and government of Pakistan, on loss of human lives due new coronavirus.

He said that Pakistani nation shares the grief and sorrow of the people of Iran. He, however, lauded the efforts of Iranian government for combating the virus with professional zeal.

Chairman of Pakistan's Senate has also written separate letters to the President of Iran and Speaker of Iran’s parliament expressing his solidarity.

“On behalf of Parliament and people of Pakistan, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of this epidemic and pray that those suffering from this disease be recovered soon,” Chairman of Senate said in his letters to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker Ali Larijani.

He said that the new coronavirus has become a global challenge and is not limited to one geographical area and therefore a collective approach is required to overcome the epidemic. He said that inter-governmental collaboration and fast track coordination on exchange of information, data and technical assistance can help nations to counter this issue.

He also praised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement condemning violence against Muslims in Delhi and said that the statement comes at an important juncture.

He appreciated the excellent arrangements made for screening and medical care at Pakistan-Iran borders. He said that both sides are making all out efforts to provide relief to the people stranded at borders.

Chairman Senate also expressed his well wishes to the Deputy Health Minister of Iran for his early recovery and said that people of Pakistan stand by the side of their brothers and sisters of Iran.

The Iranian Ambassador briefed the Chairman Senate about the steps taken by Iranian government to overcome coronavirus.

He said that excellent cooperation has been seen between Pakistani authorities and their Iranian counterparts at borders and situation in under control.

Iranian Ambassador stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced interaction.

