Top Iranian military commanders and civilian figures are assassinated in Israeli strikes

Tehran, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Major General Baqeri and Major General Salami were assassinated in separate Israeli strikes overnight on Friday.

Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh was also assassinated in the Israeli strikes.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid was also killed.

Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran were also killed in separate strikes.

The Israeli regime began military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran overnight on Friday.

Residential buildings were among the sites targeted in the capital. Eyewitnesses and reporters from the state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

4482