Iran soon to overcome coronavirus challenge: Pakistan governor

According to Consulate General of Iran in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said this while speaking at a ceremony attended by delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture led by its President Masoud Khansari and Consul General of Iran Ahmad Mohammadi.

The governor was confident that Iran being a brave and courageous nation will soon overcome the situation evolving after coronavirus outbreak.

Welcoming the presence of Iranian delegation in Pakistan, he said that keeping in view the close relationship between Iran and Pakistan the bilateral trade volume is quite low.

He stressed the need to take more steps to enhance the trade between the two friendly neighboring states.

President Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari on the occasion called for frequent exchange of business delegations between Iran and Pakistan.

He said that both countries should take practical steps to remove impediments in the bilateral trade.

Consul General of Iran Ahmad Mohammadi in his views emphasized the necessity of enhancing trade delegations between Iran and Pakistan so that the businessmen of the two states can be aware of each others’ capabilities.

Delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture during its Karachi visit held important meetings with the officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish