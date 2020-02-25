Iran, Pakistan traders vow to resume banking ties

A delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture led by its President Masoud Khansari visited Pakistani port city of Karachi and met with officials of local trade bodies. Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi was also present during the meetings.

The delegation held important meetings with the officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

The two sides during the meetings discussed ways to boost trade and business cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Noting the close cultural, religious and historical ties between Iran and Pakistan they expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of bilateral economic ties despite immense potential.

They said that both countries should take practical steps to remove impediments in the bilateral trade which could help the two sides to take the bilateral trade volume from $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion in the future.

Officials from both chambers of commerce called upon the governments of Iran and Pakistan to take effective measures to resume banking relations between the two countries.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed barter trade and discussed ways to implement it.

They agreed that a delegation of Pakistani businessmen and traders would visit Iran after three months to explore trade opportunities available in the country.

