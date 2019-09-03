Iran, Pakistan discuss promotion of trade

Executive Committee of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) organized the meeting at its office in Lahore. Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri was the chief guest in the meeting.

The Iranian envoy speaking on the occasion expressed Iran's readiness to enhance trade ties with Pakistan. He noted that current volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan is far below its potential and stressed for practical steps to boost the bilateral trade.

He added that Iran is fully capable to cater Pakistan’s growing energy demands whereas Pakistan can fulfill Iran’s meat and agricultural demands.

Iran and Pakistan have been taking measures to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion as agreed between the leaders of the two friendly states.

In July this year, Iranian minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani visited Pakistan to participate in the 8th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Islamabad. During the visit he signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Pakistani counterpart to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

During the two-day JTC meetings both sides had constructive discussions on strengthening of economic cooperation, barter trade and maritime cooperation.

