Pakistani adviser calls for expansion of trade cooperation with Iran

The Pakistani adviser said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both sides discussed various ways and means to enhance mutual cooperation and bilateral trade and investment.

The Adviser referred to recent efforts made by Pakistan as well as statements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring regional peace by saying that any escalation of tension was harmful for the regional peace and Pakistan would keep playing its role for any possible facilitation to de-escalate the situation.

Ambassador of Iran thanked Pakistan for its support and hoped that the bilateral relations between the two countries would further grow in diversified fields like trade, banking and investment.

