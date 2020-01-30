Pakistan interior minister calls for enhanced border cooperation with Iran

Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah was talking to the new Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him on Thursday.

The two sides also discussed the performance of the Special Security Committee between Iran and Pakistan.

While discussing the mutual problems, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that we are trying our best to overcome issues around the joint border.

Specifically talking about the smuggling issue, he said that anti-smuggling policy has been formulated and we hope that the successful execution of the set framework will help us to eradicate this menace from our bordering areas.

The minister said to overcome this challenge we are establishing border markets. He further said that border trade would help in reducing smuggling. Ambassador Hosseini welcomed the idea of border markets.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties. He urged the Pakistani authorities to continue their efforts in releasing the remaining abducted Iranian border guards.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on finding a solution to mutually faced problems.

Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan is keen on improving relations with Iran and Prime Minister Imran Khan has twice visited Tehran for the purpose.

He expressed the hope that ties between the countries would further improve in times to come.

**Invitation extended to Pak interior minister for Iran visit

The Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini during the meeting extended an invitation to Pakistani Interior Minister to visit Iran to improve bilateral ties, which the minister had accepted.

