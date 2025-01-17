Iran calls for removing obstacles in expanding trade with Ethiopia

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has called for removing obstacles to facilitate trade with Ethiopia.

Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday for an official visit to Ethiopia.

In his first meeting, Qalibaf held a meeting with a number of businessmen residing in Ethiopia.

Considering cruel sanctions against Iran, Ethiopia is a great opportunity for other country's economic development through BRICS, Qalibaf said.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the Iranian parliament speaker is expected to meet high level government officials to discuss issues of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Ethiopia and Iran enjoy strong cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer.

The two countries have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1950, and the visit is a landmark diplomat tour to strengthen bilateral relations of the two historical countries.

