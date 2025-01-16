President Pezeshkian: Presence of Iranians in Tajikistan is a strong point for bilateral ties

Dushanbe, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the problem of issuing visas to citizens of Iran and Tajikistan has been resolved, adding that the presence of Iranians in Dushanbe can be a strong point in the relations between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Iranians residing in Tajikistan on Thursday night.

"In the negotiations with the Tajik authorities, I emphasized this point and that we will facilitate business relations between Iranian and Tajik businessmen as much as we can, and this is in the interest of us and businessmen," the Iranian president added.

He stated that necessary agreements have been reached to solve the problem of visas for the nationals of the two countries.

