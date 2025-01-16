Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss regional developments

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers in a telephone conversation on Thursday night discussed the recent regional developments, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in particular.

During the phone talk, Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also discussed mutual cooperation.

Araghchi appreciated Qatar's efforts in this regard and emphasized the need for the international community to improve the living conditions of the Palestinian people.

Al Thani, for his part, presented a report on the process of negotiations leading to the ceasefire agreement.

He also appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian people, especially in the last 15 months.

