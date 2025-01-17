Jan 17, 2025, 11:53 AM
President Pezeshkian arrives in Moscow

Moscow, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Moscow on Friday morning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and sign a significant agreement.

Pezeshkian and Putin will meet in Moscow on Friday to sign a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides will discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including in "trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda.

