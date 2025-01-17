Iran’s President leaves Dushanbe for Moscow

Dushanbe , IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, for Moscow, Russia, in the second leg of his official visit.

Top officials from Iran and Tajikistan have signed 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to expand bilateral cooperation.

Under the documents, which were signed on Thursday, the two countries will expand cooperation in political, economic, cultural, educational, transport, customs, and trade fields.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon oversaw the signing ceremony, who also signed a joint statement on mutual cooperation.

The two presidents earlier held their private talks after Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by Rahmon at his official residence in the capital Dushanbe, the Palace of the Nation, earlier in the day.

As many as 13 documents on different cooperation areas were signed between Iran and Tajikistan on Wednesday.

The documents were signed as part of an Iran-Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe where Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Reza Salehi Amiri headed an Iranian trade delegation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on Friday to sign a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides will discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including in "trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda.

