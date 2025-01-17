Iran has always stood by oppressed Muslims: Speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that Iran has always stood against oppression and is the only country that supports all Muslims.

Iranian delegation led by Qalibaf arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday for an official visit to Ethiopia.

In one of his meetings in the visit, Qalibaf held a meeting with the Head of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council known as the Majlis, Sheikh Ibrahim Tufa.

"We have different religions in Iran, and in the Iranian Parliament, not only Shia and Sunni representatives, but also Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians have representatives," Qalibaf added.

Referring to the Sunnis in Iran's government, Iran’s Parliament Speaker said that as many as 26 Sunni representatives are currently in Iran’s Parliament.

Praising Iran's role in supporting the Muslims of the world, Sheikh Ibrahim Tufa, for his part, said that "we consider Iran a symbol of the Muslims of the world".

Iran's standing against the US and its supporting for Palestine and Lebanon is an honor for all Muslims, he added.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the Iranian parliament speaker is expected to meet high level government officials to discuss issues of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Ethiopia and Iran enjoy strong cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer.

The two countries have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1950, and the visit is a landmark diplomat tour to strengthen bilateral relations of the two historical countries.

