Pakistan calls for people-to-people contacts with Iran  

Firdous Ashiq Awan made the remarks in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, yesterday.

The two officials discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels.

They also emphasized the need for further developing cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in all sectors.

Pakistani advisor and the Iranian envoy also reviewed the level of cooperation between the two states in the fields of culture and media.

The two sides agreed to enhance media cooperation.

They called for implementation of the agreements already signed between Iran and Pakistan saying that it would provide a favorable environment to enhance their bilateral ties.

