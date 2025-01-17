Iran pursues construction of two more units in Bushehr nuclear plant: AEOI chief

Moscow, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the construction of the second and third units of Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Bushehr province, southern Iran, is presently in progress, and "we can say that it is in the best operational condition".

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Friday, Eslami said that the signing of Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation will open new opportunities to broaden cooperation between the two countries in all aspects.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia and holding talks with Russian officials will help to develop bilateral relations and establish the necessary foundations for the expansion of cooperation, he added.

President Pezeshkian left Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, for Moscow, Russia, in the second leg of his official visit.

Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on later today to sign a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides will discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including in trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda.

6125**2050