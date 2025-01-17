Iran President pays tribute at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow

Moscow, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has paid tribute at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow today. He also laid a wreath of flowers at the Tomb.

The ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ is a war memorial located at the Kremlin wall, Moscow. It is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

On Friday morning, Pezeshkian left Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, for Moscow, Russia, in the second leg of his official visit.

Iran's Pezeshkian, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Moscow on Friday morning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and sign a significant agreement.

President Pezeshkian and President Putin will meet in Moscow on Friday to sign a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides will discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including in "trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda.

6125**2050