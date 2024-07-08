Pezeshkian tells Putin he will build stronger ties with Russia

Receiving the phone call on Monday, Pezeshkian said he is determined to further "strengthen" the bilateral ties when he takes office as president of Iran.

"We attach great importance to relations with our friendly and neighboring country Russia, and we will undoubtedly strengthen these relations," he told the Russian leader.

President Putin said he hoped Moscow and Tehran would build on the agreements reached during the administration of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in May.

Pezeshkian, in turn, assured the Russian leader that his administration will be committed to implementing the existing agreements with Moscow.

The two sides also discussed the expanding cooperation between Russia and Iran, particularly in the energy and transportation sectors.

President Putin invited Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

Pezeshkian underscored the two countries' cooperation within international and regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview on Monday that Moscow expects constructive cooperation between Russia and Iran to continue to grow under the administration of Pezeshkian.

He told TASS news agency that Russia is fully prepared to work with Iran's new government in all areas.

