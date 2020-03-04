Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss counter Coronavirus measures

Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended Pakistan’s full support to Iran to cope with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said Pakistan regrets the loss of precious lives in Iran due to the epidemic outbreak. The two sides also agreed to work together against spreading of Coronavirus.

The statement said Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister for highlighting the Indian atrocities against Indian Muslims.

Earlier Qureshi in a tweet message on Tuesday supported the stance of Iranian Foreign Minister expressing his concerns on the ongoing violence against Muslims in India.

