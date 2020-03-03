Pakistan says coronavirus cases on rise

“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday. The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.

Local media reported that the affected person is a 45 year old woman from Pakistan’s northern Gilgit city.

However, Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the lady has been quarantined in Islamabad and is in a stable condition.

Earlier Pakistan had confirmed four cases of the virus, two in Karachi and two from the federal areas.

Health authorities say that all the four virus patients are recovering and two of them will soon be discharged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has closed its border with Afghanistan for a week amid apprehensions of outbreak of coronavirus.

The government of south western Balochistan province which borders Iran has announced a holiday for all educational institutions till March 15 amid panic and fear of the coronavirus.

The educational institutions in northern Pakistan and Karachi have also been closed as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui earlier had said that the country is actively engaged with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.

She said that Pakistan fully supports the efforts of Iranian authorities in managing the outbreak of the virus.

The virus has spread to more than 25 countries, killing over 2,835 and infecting 85,000, mostly in China. But new outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and in Asia have fanned fears of the contagion taking hold worldwide.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish