US must end its inhuman approach towards Iran: Pakistan grand mufti

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in a tweet message on Monday said that US must lift economic sanctions against Iran so that they can fight against coronavirus.

He praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent stance on sanctions against Iran.

President Tanzeem-ul-Madaris also criticized the silence of some Muslims rulers over US anti-Iran sanctions saying that aggression should be condemned in all of its forms.

He added that US sanctions have increased the difficulties of Iranian people in their fight against coronavirus.

"We demand an end to sanctions against Iran,” said chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The UN Secretary-General last week, while fully endorsing the statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that sanctions should be lifted against Iran amid coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has started a diplomatic outreach for the removal of Iran sanctions and held telephonic conversations with his German, Spanish, French, Turkish, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Maldivian counterparts on the issue.

He has also written a letter to the European Union seeking its attention towards the problems of Iranian people due to American sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

