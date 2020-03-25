UN should come forward against US sanctions on Iran: Pakistani advisor

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while briefing media in Islamabad about decisions taken in cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that during the meeting Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for the removal of sanctions against Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak also came under discussion.

The advisor said that Pakistan's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in recent days have given a clear stance of the government against US sanctions on Iran and the problems the people of the country are facing due to these sanctions in fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran Khan is determined to awaken the international community's conscience about Iran's sanctions and their impact on the Iranian nation.

She went on to say that removal of sanctions from Iran is a global responsibility and we stress upon all the countries and the United Nations (UN) to play their role in lifting of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, who believes that US sanctions against Iran are cruel and unfair, has called on US President Donald Trump to lift the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has started a diplomatic outreach for the removal of Iran sanctions and held telephon conversations with his German, Spanish, French, Turkish, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Maldivian counterparts on the issue.

He has also written a letter to the European Union seeking its attention towards the problems of Iranian people due to American sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

