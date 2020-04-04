MP: US unjust sanctions impede Iran's efforts to fight COVID19

"Thankful for your support & empathy & standings with us in hard times," Hosseini wrote in her Twitter account.

"My colleagues and I in Iran's Parliament do extensively work to mitigate various impacts of #COVID19 on Iranians, though US economic terrorism and unjust sanctions impede our efforts to cope w/ the struggle," she added.

Earlier, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron in a message expressed solidarity with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani diagnosed with coronavirus, saying: "I also stand in solidarity with the MPs. We will get through this together."

After certain symptoms emerged, Larijani underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Bern referred to the challenge posed to Iran in fighting coronavirus due to US cruel sanctions and legitimately urged the UN member states to oppose unilateralism and distance themselves from US illegal, shameful and immoral limitations.

He noted that the US cruel sanctions have deprived Iranian government of having access to financial resources to supply drug and food.

Such measures have blocked Iran’s access to international banking system and financial operations, Iranian diplomat said, adding that the US regime and its allies shamelessly take advantage of coronavirus to impose political pressure on Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish