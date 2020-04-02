Apr 2, 2020, 10:56 PM
Iran's Majlis speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Tehran, April 2, IRNA – Majlis (parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, said Majlis' News Department in a statement late on Thursday.

After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine and receiving   treatment.

