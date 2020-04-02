Iran's Majlis speaker tests positive for coronavirus

After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment.
8072**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, April 2, IRNA – Majlis (parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, said Majlis' News Department in a statement late on Thursday.
After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment.
8072**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment