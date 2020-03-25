Bosnia voices solidarity with Iranians over fighting COVID-19

In his message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Džaferović condoled with the bereaved families of the coronavirus victims and wished immediate recovery for the patients.

He added that the Iranians have proven that they are capable of standing against the most difficult challenges.

Džaferović noted that Iran will be able to overcome this difficult situation by the heroic efforts made by Iranian doctors and institutions.

Džaferović went to say that although people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are now engaged in fighting coronavirus, they pray for Iranians who are in a more difficult situation.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

