Mar 25, 2020, 9:40 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83727860
0 Persons

Tags

Bosnia voices solidarity with Iranians over fighting COVID-19

Bosnia voices solidarity with Iranians over fighting COVID-19

Belgrade, March 25, IRNA - Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović in a message expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation in the fight against coronavirus.

In his message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Džaferović condoled with the bereaved families of the coronavirus victims and wished immediate recovery for the patients.

He added that the Iranians have proven that they are capable of standing against the most difficult challenges.

Džaferović noted that Iran will be able to overcome this difficult situation by the heroic efforts made by Iranian doctors and institutions.

Džaferović went to say that although people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are now engaged in fighting coronavirus, they pray for Iranians who are in a more difficult situation.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 6 =