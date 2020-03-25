Diplomat: EU to support Iran in fighting COVID-19

Grlić-Radman whose country is the rotating chair of the European Union got information about the latest decisions made in a video press conference of the EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

