Mar 25, 2020, 3:38 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83727444
0 Persons

Tags

Health Minister: 47.5 million people screened on COVID-19

Health Minister: 47.5 million people screened on COVID-19

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that 47,500,000 people were screened with regard to coronavirus infection, adding that the pattern was also hailed by the World Health Organization.  

Elaborating on the latest measures taken with regard to coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Namaki said the social distancing plan will be communicated soon after being verified by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 2 =