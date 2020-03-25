Health Minister: 47.5 million people screened on COVID-19

Elaborating on the latest measures taken with regard to coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Namaki said the social distancing plan will be communicated soon after being verified by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

