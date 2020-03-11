Pakistani Senator urges world to stand with Iran in fight against coronavirus

Senator Khushbakht Shujat said this during an interview with IRNA, after chairing a 14-member standing committee meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“We have very close and long-standing relationship with Iran to whom we also share Islamic values,” she said.

The Parliamentarian added that we in Pakistan are concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Iran and feel sorry that many people have died in the country due to the virus.

Reacting to US illegal sanctions, including medical sanctions against Iran, the Senator said we believe that the international community should stand with Iran and support the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Senator Khushbakht Shujat said that Pakistan is also facing corona crisis, and the relevant institutions in the country have made efforts to overcome this problem and we are also in touch with other countries in this regards.

"We pray for the health and wellbeing of all Iranian people because we have a very close relationship with the Iranian nation,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said that Pakistan is actively engaged with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.

She said Pakistan fully supports the efforts of the Iranian authorities in managing the outbreak of the virus.

Meanwhile the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 20. The schools in Balochistan, Sindh and Northern Gilgit-Baltistan areas have been closed as precautionary measures.

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said the federal government is looking closely at the changing situation and new cases are being provided with the best medical care.

The mysterious COVID-19 virus, which originated in a vet market of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has since then spread to more than 110 countries of the world, killing over 4,000 and infecting over 115,000 people, mostly in China thus far.

