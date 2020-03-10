Pakistan’s Edhi foundation donates US $ 200,000 to Iran in fight against coronavirus

Head of the organization Faisal Edhi handed over the donations to Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Ahmad Mohammadi at the consulate.

He expressed solidarity with the people and the government of Iran in fight against the deadly virus.

Both sides during the meeting discussed effective measures to cope with the global problem.

Edhi Foundation is Pakistan’s largest philanthropic organization that runs the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world, along with homeless shelters, orphanages, animal shelters and rehabilitation centers across Pakistan.

The foundation has over 300 centers across the country, in big cities, small towns and remote rural areas, providing medical aid, family planning and emergency assistance. They own air ambulances, providing quick access to far-flung areas.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, a famous Pakistani philanthropist and humanitarian, founded the Edhi Foundation in 1951. Since his death on July 8, 2016, the Edhi Foundation has been run primarily by his son Faisal Edhi.

