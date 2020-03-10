Mar 10, 2020, 2:55 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83708741
0 Persons

Tags

UAE authorizes one-way flights to Iran

UAE authorizes one-way flights to Iran

Tehran, March 10, IRNA – Emirates Airline with cooperation with the country’s Foreign Ministry and in coordination with the embassy of Iran in the UAE authorized one-way flights to Iran on Tuesday.

The Iranian Embassy in Dubai announced this in a Twitter message on Tuesday, saying that the flights will take Iranian passengers back home.

The embassy announced that the flights will be continued until March 20, the last day of the Iranian year.  

Emirates had cancelled its flight to and from Iran due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that a total of 7,161 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of whom 237 have lost their lives, and 2,394 people have survived the potentially deadly disease.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 7 =