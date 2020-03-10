UAE authorizes one-way flights to Iran

The Iranian Embassy in Dubai announced this in a Twitter message on Tuesday, saying that the flights will take Iranian passengers back home.

The embassy announced that the flights will be continued until March 20, the last day of the Iranian year.

Emirates had cancelled its flight to and from Iran due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that a total of 7,161 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of whom 237 have lost their lives, and 2,394 people have survived the potentially deadly disease.

