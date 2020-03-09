Supreme Leader's new year speech in Imam Reza (AS) shrine called off

The statement said the Supreme Leader he will not travel to Mashhad on the occasion either.

The decision was made due to the strict advice of the specialists to avoid holding public gatherings and cancel trips to help contain the highly contagious disease, the statement said.

Hopefully, dear people will soon embrace healthy life by obeying the health standards fully and praying the Almighty God and those suffering from the disease will soon recover, it said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish