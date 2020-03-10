Russia donates 50,000 corona test kits to Iran

The test kits have been given to representative from Iran's Embassy in Russia, Jalali told IRNA.

The ambassador said that the kits will be delivered to Iranian medical centers fighting the deadly virus in Iran as quickly as possible.

He appreciated Russian assistance to Iranian health sector, stressing the importance of fostering Tehran-Moscow ties in different areas, in the fields of health and medical treatment in particular.

About Iran's campaign against coronavirus pandemic, the ambassador said the country endeavors to move towards broad measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Drying the roots of the virus needs global and regional cooperation, Jalali said.

In related developments, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on February 26 that the indigenous experts have achieved capability to produce corona test kits, but their achievements are under examination.

Since February about 7,161 people in Iran have contracted coronavius. Over 2,000 of the patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has reported the latest death toll at 237.

