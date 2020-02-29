Foreign Ministry advises Iranians not to go to South Korea

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that those who have just returned from South Korea need to take the medical and precautionary measures.

It suggested that Iranians residing in South Korea, if unable to leave, should follow all the medical instructions and to stay away from the infection centers.

South Korea has announced that 2,931 cases of the virus have been detected so far, out of whom 16 have died.

For the third consecutive day, South Korea has had more infected cases than China. In the past 24 hours, South Korea has had 594 patients, but, China has had 427.

Iran is also fighting the epidemic that has killed 34 and infected 388 people. To curb the spread, Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events.

