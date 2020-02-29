Iran producing its own isolation gowns

The head of the factory, Mohsen Shafei, told IRNA that the need for isolation gowns soared to combat coronavirus outbreak and he decided to modify the model of gowns to meet the needs of the country.

He said that they can produce more than 500 patient gowns, 300 surgery gowns, and 300 isolation covers for hospitals and emergency rooms, adding that the factory will triple products in a few days.

The potentially fatal virus has infected 388 people in Iran and 34 patients have passed away.

