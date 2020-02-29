Chinese medical team arrives in Iran

Hua wrote in his message that the Chinese team arrived in Tehran with a new assistance shipment.

Earlier in a separate message, Hua said: "Today, on behalf of the Chinese embassy in Iran, I granted 250,000 face masks to Iran."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said that the bonds of Iran and China will be strengthened in the process of fighting against coronavirus.

The Iranian top diplomat thanked China for dispatching medical equipment to Iran.

Iran is well-prepared to bolster bilateral relations, he said adding the country will also overcome the challenge.

In the meantime earlier, Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 34 Iranians have passed away due to coronavirus.

He said that 388 people have been affected by the virus so far.

