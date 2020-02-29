Iran terms coronavirus epidemic an int'l issue

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China Iran has put on the agenda taking preliminary measures to address ways to fight its spread, the statement reads.

Since January 21, coronavirus control committee has been formed in the Iranian Health Ministry and the latest condition of the epidemic was reviewed, it added.

The first COVID-19 affected case was identified in the city of Qom on February 19.

Despite the fact that Iran was on the verge of parliamentary elections, the issue was broadcasted clearly, without any consideration to warn people publicly.

The Iranian ministry reiterated that health ministry is the only reference for reporting coronavirus statistics.

Iran has also invited WHO experts to visit Iran's health capacities and to provide Iran with necessary consultations.

Meanwhile, Iran is committed to providing timely information for other countries on the basis of its responsibility under international health regulations, Iranian mission said adding that Iran expects other countries to fulfill their obligations to help patients and collectively implement health regulations.

Coronavirus indicated that US' unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iranians have been imposed in the framework of maximum pressure policy and are considered as a threat to international health.

Accordingly, Iranian ambassador to France has elaborated on the latest situation of coronavirus epidemic by sending separate letters and by holding phone calls with French ministers.

He also stressed establishing collective cooperation especially between Iran and France to stand against this issue.

