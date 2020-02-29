Feb 29, 2020, 12:49 PM
Iran launches televised education for students kept out of schools

Tehran, Feb 29, IRNA – Iran launched televised education for students kept out of schools as precautionary measures to stem the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus.

Iran’s national Amoosesh (education) TV Channel started the programs from Saturday to make up for the classes that have been cancelled.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

The virus outbreak in Iran started in Qom and spread to other parts of the country. It has already infected 388 people in Iran and 34 patients have passed away.

