Zarif calls for regional cooperation to fight coronavirus

"Like other viruses - incl terrorism - #COVID19 knows no borders and doesn't distinguish between ethnicities or faiths," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"To combat it, neither should we," he added.

"In line with #HOPE, Iran calls for more regional cooperation incl long overdue Joint Center for Disease Control & Prevention," he noted.

Coronavirus death toll mounted to 15 in Iran, Iranian Health Ministry for public relations director said on Tuesday, adding that a total of 95 people have been affected by coronavirus in Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said 16 people in Qom, nine people in Tehran, one in Fars, two in Mazandaran, two in Gilan, one in Neyshabour, two in Alborz and one in Qeshm has so far been affected.

The affected cases were those who have traveled from Qom or had traveled to Qom earlier, he added.

