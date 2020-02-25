Coronavirus death toll mounts to 15 in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said 16 people in Qom, nine people in Tehran, one in Fars, two in Mazandaran, two in Gilan, one in Neyshabour, two in Alborz and one in Qeshm has so far been affected.

The affected cases were those who have traveled from Qom or had traveled to Qom earlier, he added.

He suggested people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips.

Iranian official said that spread of coronavirus will continue in the upcoming days.

He noted that coronavirus test kits have not been bought from China and have been made in Germany and the Netherlands.

He reiterated that Iran’s needs to more kits, saying WHO has announced that it will provide Iran with extra kits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19."

