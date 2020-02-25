Petition: Lift all medical sanctions now to combat coronavirus in Iran

Starting a petition to World Health Organization, Abolfazl Fateh addressed the United Nations Secretary-General & WHO Director-General: This petition is a formal request to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director-General of the World Health Organization to take immediate action to stop the ongoing medical sanctions against Iran to combat COVID-19 and save innocent lives.

To respectfully urge the UN and WHO:

"As you are aware, COVID-19 has placed the world in a dangerous epidemic. On January 31st, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency. It seems the world at the current moment is just dealing with the tip of an iceberg as forecasts from global institutions indicate a high probability of the spread of the virus if immediate action is not taken. Reports from Iran suggest that the country has been severely hit with coronavirus. Dozens of people have been infected and the number is on the rise. The risk, however, is lied not only in COVID-19 but also in the severe sanctions, including medical imposed on the country. Therefore, it is an imminent risk of shortage crisis of medical supplies, products, and equipment required for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. The high and dense population of the country (more than eighty million) bordering fifteen countries makes such a prediction more reasonable."

"Therefore, we sincerely seek the urgent attention of the UN and WHO for lifting all sanctions that, in one way or another, may have adverse impacts on the process of dealing with COVID-19. It includes the immediate lifting of all sanctions on healthcare products, medicine, medical laboratory kits, and equipment. Moreover, the will of Iranian citizens living abroad for sending humanitarian aids to their fellow citizens has been impaired significantly and it has become impossible under current circumstances."

"Health, hygiene, and access to medical care are fundamental human rights regardless of race, religion, and nationality. And any political interference in fundamental human rights such as health care should not be a matter in the global decision-making process."

"Any delay in lifting sanctions that may affect the healthcare system in the country will increase the death toll significantly. As such, humanity demands action today; otherwise, vulnerable and innocents will pay a high price. Therefore, it is a human duty to take the proper action immediately and not to carry over the tragic consequences. We profoundly urge you to take all necessary actions to lift the sanctions to prevent the widening outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran."

