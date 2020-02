Fortunately, dams in the country are also designed and built by domestic experts.

Iran currently is only producing 0.2% of its energy from renewable sources.

The renewable energy sector comprises of mainly wind (53.88 MW), biomass (13.56 MW), solar (0.51 MW) and hydropower (0.44 MW).

Iran's geography and climate are highly suitable for the various forms of renewable energy technology.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish