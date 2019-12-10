Strengthening Eurasian Gilan-centered Desk essential

At the meeting, Arsalan Zare also found adequate liquidity necessary to increase the reliability of the transmission and redistribution network, complete water and wastewater infrastructure projects and Mehr housing sewage treatment plants in some areas of the province.

Referring to Iranian membership in the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Union, the official said that in order to make more use of Gilan's capacities in the Eurasian Economic Union, effective measures have already been taken by government bodies and representatives of the private sector, especially the Chamber of Commerce, to implement the provisions of the Eurasian Agreement.

According to Gilan’s governor-general, in the same context, within the framework of the Eurasian Desk, a working group of relevant provincial administrators has been formed and several meetings have been devoted to strategies for utilizing regional and national capacities in line with the mentioned Memorandum.

He pointed out the lack of updating of the export commodity valuation operations and noted that Gilan province has announced its readiness to establish a specialized committee for this matter, which is one of the prerequisites for implementing the agreement.

Zare expressed appreciation for Ardakanian's assistance in stating that the responsibility for pursuing the implementation of the provisions of the Eurasia Agreement in Iran is with the Ministry of Energy and said that it is necessary for the Trade Promotion Organization, Customs, and Chamber of Commerce to cooperate to strengthen the Eurasian Desk and to delegate some powers to it Gilan province.

9455**2050

