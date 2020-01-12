Minister says Iran-Qatar Joint Commission meeting to be held in May

Reza Ardakanian told reporters on Sunday, on the sideline of a meeting of senior Iranian and Qatari delegations in Tehran that the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade is in charge of Iran's joint economic commission with Qatar, who were not present at the meeting today due to illness which he participated in the meeting on his behalf.

He stated that the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and Qatar and the Exhibition of Produced Agricultural Commercial Goods and Investment Opportunities Conference will be held in Iran in May. At today's joint meeting, it was emphasized that the tourism industry could be one of the areas of mutual cooperation.

Ardakanian reiterated that Emir of Qatar also stressed that there should be quantitative targeting in tourism in order to determine what level of tourist attraction we will achieve in 2021.

Ardakanian said that we also invited Qatari investors to invest in the construction of hotels in Iranian cities, as well as exploit the capacity of the agricultural industry.

