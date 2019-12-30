Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Navy chief: Era of US inroads in region over

Iran’s navy commander said on Sunday that the era of inroads by the Americans in the region has ended and they have to gradually leave the region.

- Iran, Afghanistan to link up through railway: Official

A senior Iranian official said a major railway connecting Iran and neighboring Afghanistan will be ready in March as construction of a key cross-border line is nearing completion.

- Zarif heads to Moscow for talks with top officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday left Tehran for Moscow to hold talks with senior Russian officials, IRNA reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘U.S. must leave region’

There is no place for U.S. troops in the region anymore, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says.

- Saudi judicial system corrupt, Bin Salman behind Khashoggi killing

A group of Saudi rights activists, researchers and journalists have severely censured the ultra-conservative kingdom’s "corrupt” judicial system over shielding the masterminds of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year, describing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the primary culprit in the case.

- Zenit receive €20mn offer from crystal palace for Azmoun

English Premier League side Crystal Palace has reportedly offered €20 million for Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian art curator Anahita Qabaian to receive French Légion d’Honneur

Iran art curator Anahita Qabaian who is in charge of Tehran’s Silk Road Gallery said on Sunday that she will be decorated with France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal early in 2020.

- Mehdi Taj resigns as head of Iran football federation

Mehdi Taj resigned on Sunday as head of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) due to heart problems.

- Syrians themselves must write their own constitution

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that the Syrians themselves must draw up and approve their constitution far from any foreign interference or pressure.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Essential goods clearance via green channel sets record

Customs clearance of imported essential goods via the "green channel" reached an all-time high in the month ending Dec. 21, says Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaqi, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

- Trades with EEU at preferential tariff rates

Iran has exported $180 million worth of commodities to Eurasian Economic Union member states under preferential tariffs since Oct. 27, when a trade agreement between the two sides came into effect, according to Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

- Bankers prefer CBI fix banking reforms

Bankers prefer the Central Bank of Iran take charge of a long-awaited plan for reforming the outdated banking sector. The call was made in a recent letter to Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani following ratification of the “Comprehensive Islamic Banking Bill” in earlier this month.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish