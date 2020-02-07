Capacity of power generation 12-fold since onset of 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran

Reza Ardakanian said on Thursday night about the state of electricity and power plants that the installed capacity of the country stations is increasing and "we expect our installed capacity to reach more than 88,000 MW. Electricity availability in different parts of the world was released in 2019, which shows that in the African continent, people in urban society's access to electricity is 79% and in rural areas 35%, and in the Middle East in urban 98 and rural areas 78.

Referring to the development of the country in the power sector since the beginning of the revolution, the energy minister said that in the dam construction sector there were 19 dams in Iran in 1979, 144 dams in 2013 and this year the number of dams built in the country will be 182 and "we expect this number Reach 214 dams". In average, in recent years, 9 dams have been built each year. The dam that is being built is used helping to produce potable water and "we need urban filtration to build the dam".

