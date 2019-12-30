Iran increases capacity of power plants to 13,000 MW

Reza Ardakanian on Monday inaugurating two power plants in Rafsanjan added: Four decades ago Iran had 7,000 megawatts of capacity and initially reached 69,000 megawatts and today we are on the verge of 83,000 megawatts of electricity.

He said: "If we go ahead with the plan by the end of the incumbent government and half of the year 2021, we will add about 6,300 MW of new capacity and the government is proud to have been able to bring about 20,000 MW of new power plants into operation, registering an annual growth of 38%.

