Iran, Tajikistan to make optimal use of mutual scientific capacities

Tehran, Dec 4, IRNA – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Wednesday that based on an agreement made with the Tajik Minister of Water and Energy as Tajik head of the joint economic commission, the two countries will make optimal use of the existing scientific capacities.

They will hold joint educational courses and exchange scientific and specialized forces, he said.  

Addressing ceremony of 'Persian-Tajik language Night' late on Wednesday, he added that Iran and Tajikistan have concluded good deals in line with boosting economic relationships.

Ardakanian further noted that valuable agreements were made in line with enhancing economic, cultural and scientific ties during the 13th Meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission.

He also hoped that Tajik president's imminent visit to Tehran will pave way for further development of ties in these areas.

Iranian energy minister also said that Iran is ready to grant scholarships to the Tajik experts to use the country's educational and research capacities.

