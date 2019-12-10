83,000 MW of power plant capacity installed in Iran

Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Dalahu Combined Cycle Power Plant that production would be increased by 38 percent annually, adding that by the end of the twelfth government in 2021, 7,000 megawatts would be added to the country's current capacity.

Referring to the very good cooperation of the private sector with the Ministry of Energy, the official said that hundreds of consulting, contracting and ... companies are now working with the Ministry of Energy, which has created the direct employment of 150,000 people."

The Minister of Energy announced that the private sector will invest in more than 60% of the country's power plants, saying that it is now possible to connect the electricity grid to all the neighboring countries that have a land border and exchange energy with them.

The Minister of Energy arrived in Kermanshah along with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Tuesday morning to inaugurate several water and electricity projects and attend a meeting of the Provincial Administrative Council.

