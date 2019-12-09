Electricity industry seeking to gain market share in region

Reza Ardakanian said Monday at the opening ceremony of the 34th International Conference on Electricity at the Energy Research Institute that the Iranian electricity industry is booming despite all sanctions, and no hurdle will stop it from developing.

The official went on to say that based on the relationship with the countries of the region, especially the border countries, as well as participation in the development of these countries, "we try to play our role in promoting regional security in addition to gaining proper market share".

Ardakanian stressed that despite the sanctions, Iran's utilities will continue to move forward.

The Minister of Energy noted that today, the necessary framework for the Iranian private sector has been provided to attend regional and international markets, and on this basis, "we have succeeded in formulating a three-year plan with Iraq which is a good ground for the private sector".

Ardakanian expressed hope that as part of this program, work would begin on rebuilding the Iraqi electricity industry so that the private sector could implement the programs with power.

